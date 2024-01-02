Focus on problematic areas: Collector to SP

Live
Just In
Highlights
District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh has suggested to SP Mary Prasanti to focus on problematic areas in view of the ensuing elections.
Eluru: District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh has suggested to SP Mary Prasanti to focus on problematic areas in view of the ensuing elections.
The SP extended New Year greetings to the Collector during a courtesy call at the Collectorate here on Monday. She handed over a flower sapling to him on the occasion. He said action plans should be prepared in advance to avoid any law & order problem at the time of elections. The elections should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, he said.
Additional SP and Special Enforcement Bureau joint director N Suryachandra Rao, Eluru DSP Srinivasa Rao, Nuzvid DSP Goud, inspectors and other police staff handed over flower bouquets to the Collector and greeted him on the New Year.
