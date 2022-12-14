Focus on progress: CM Jagan advises Ministers

Vijayawada: In an attempt to push all the ministers into election mode, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday cautioned them against getting involved in any controversies.

Talking to them after the official agenda of the Cabinet meeting was over, Jagan asked them to see that they don't get involved in any corrupt activities henceforth. He told them that several media channels and newspapers had focussed on the party leaders and if they give any chance, the media and opposition would hound them like anything.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to increase the old-age pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 from January 1, 2023 to benefit 64.74 lakh pensioners.

The cabinet also gave approval to distribute tabs with e-content that works even without internet to 4.6 lakh Class 8 students and 60,000 teachers with Byju's content free of cost. This would put an expenditure of Rs 668 crore on the exchequer.

It also decided to provide smart TVs to all classrooms from Class 1 to Class 5 at a cost of Rs 50 crore. In addition, interactive flat panels will be set up in all classrooms at a cost of Rs 300 crore on par with corporate schools.

The Cabinet gave green signal for amendment of AP Municipalities Act and Municipal Corporations Act for taking up integrated land survey in urban areas.

The Cabinet further decided to set up AP Pumped Storage Power Promotion Policy-2022 to encourage renewable energy sources and gave nod for Adani Green Energy Limited to set up 1,600-mw pumped hydro storage project at Rywada in Vizianagaram district, 900-mw project at Somasila for Shirdhisai Electrical Limited and 1,350-mw Upper Sileru pumped storage hydroelectric project.

It approved the state investment board proposal to set up an integrated steel plant at Sunnapurallapalle in Kadapa district at a cost of Rs 8,880 crore.

It also cleared the proposal for 100-bed multi-speciality hospitals under private sector in 16 municipal corporations.