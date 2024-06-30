Focus on projects that can be taken up in PPP mode says Collector P Prasanthi

Rajamahendravaram : District Collector P Prasanthi has directed the officials to study the projects that can be undertaken for the development of tourism under the PPP system in the district and submit a comprehensive report.

On Saturday, she conducted a review of the development of the tourism sector in the Collectorate. The Collector said that Kadiyam nurseries have a special place and tourism potential. Special attention is needed to take this up as a priority and ensure further recognition. She said that if a unique environment is created with facilities such as cottages, conference halls, boating, medical, wellness, sports, amusement parks, tea/coffee points, etc., tourists can stay for two or three days.

She advised taking up tourism promotion initiatives by contacting the respective owners of various nurseries so that the tourists can enjoy the thrill of visiting various nurseries.

Due to the vast Godavari bund, boating, adventure sports, and other recreational projects can be taken up. The Collector directed to create pleasant conditions for the tourists. She suggested identifying suitable areas for eco-tourism.

She told the officials to travel to other areas and consult with the agencies that are running various tourism projects and submit project reports.

Regional Director of Tourism Department V Swami Naidu said the AP Tourism Department in coordination with Manjeera and River Bay Hotels was executing tourism projects under the PPP system.

It was informed that there are boating points at Padmavathi, Pushkar and Saraswati ghats. He said that proposals have been prepared to set up a food court on Havelock Bridge.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Tourism Officer P Venkatachalam and boating assistant manager R Gangadhar participated.