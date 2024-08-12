Follow moral values, Venkaiah tells politicos

Vijayawada: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said the political leaders should follow moral values and traditions.

He said the political leaders can criticise each other but should not make comments and remarks about the family members of other leaders.

Venkaiah made these comments at the felicitation function organised at Poranki on the outskirts of Vijayawada in connection with his 75th birthday celebrations.

Interestingly, Venkaiah’s political career also spanned 50 years. To mark the completion of 75 years, his well- wishers and leaders of various political parties and near and dear organised a get together (Atmeeya Sangamam) at a private function hall at Penamaluru on Sunday.

He suggested to the people to teach their children the Indian culture, tradition and lifestyle right from the childhood. Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy, MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Vasantha Nageswara Rao, Mandali Buddha Prasad, former MP Konakalla Narayana, MLA Bode Prasad and others attended the get-together meeting. Venkaiah sharing his political career and experiences said he started his political career in Vijayawada and recalled that he had the privilege to translate the speech of former Atal Behari Vajpayee in Telugu at a public meeting in the State.’

He said he had actively participated in Jai Andhra movement agitation in Vijayawada and narrated how he continued his political career and became the Vice-President of India.

He said TDP founder late NT Rama Rao had extended his best wishes for his victory in the elections he contested. Venkaiah said when he contested the elections for the first time, he did not spend one rupee and people voluntarily came forward to give money.

Venkaiah reiterated that Telugu language is his first priority and he gives next priority to other languages.

The former Vice-President was felicitated on the completion of 75 years and he thanked the organisers for showering love and affection on him.