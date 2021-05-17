Follow safety norms to keep Corona at bay

Srikakulam: Do not think that you are healthy and hence Corona will not touch you. Remember you can keep it away provided you follow the safety norms, said Aaguru Vijayalakshmi who battled Covid recently.



Until I tested positive, I never knew how health problems are, said Septuagenarian, as she always maintained a disciplined life. Vijayalakshmi stays with her son for the past ten years when she lost her husband.

On April 30, she tested positive and immediately she went into self quarantine. It took about 17 days for her to bounce back to normalcy. Vijayalakshmi said that she would like to advise all the Covid-19 affected people particularly the younger generation not to try and gather too much information about Corona since most of it is half baked information. She said those who tested positive should start thinking that it is like any viral fever and must remain positive. "The only think any Covid positive person should do is to follow the instructions of the doctors," said Vijayalakshmi. The most important aspect is to eat well though one might not have the taste or appetite, she added.

Some mild exercises and sitting in sun during morning hours before 8 am would also help in early recovery, she added. Most important is do not fear or panic. "If I being seventy-years-old can bounce back in about 16 days, the youngsters who have better immunity levels can overcome the virus in lesser time provided they stop worrying and follow the instructions of the doctors," she asserted. Her advise to those who are safe is that they should continue to keep eating rich food so that their immunity levels are constantly maintained and good levels.