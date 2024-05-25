Follow safety standards at counting centres, collector to staff

Visakhapatnam : District election officer and collector A Mallikarjuna inspected the EVM strong rooms and counting centres set up on the premises of Andhra University Engineering College on Friday.

Along with city police commissioner A Ravi Shankar, joint commissioner Fakeerappa and joint collector K Mayur Ashok, Mallikarjuna inspected the strong rooms of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

The district collector asked the staff about the functioning of CCTV cameras and the monitoring system. He also examined the monitoring room.

Arrangements are being made for the conduct of the counting process scheduled on June 4 was reviewed by the collector.



Mallikarjuna instructed the officials to make required arrangements at the counting centres by following safety standards as per the rules of the Election Commission.

The district collector ordered the officials to make strict arrangements to avoid inconvenience for the counting process. Later, he visited the media facilitation centre and gave suggestions. AROs of the respective constituencies and other officers and staff were present.