  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Follow safety standards at counting centres, collector to staff

Follow safety standards at counting centres, collector to staff
x

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna along with City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar examining the arrangements made for the counting process in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Highlights

District election officer and collector A Mallikarjuna inspected the EVM strong rooms and counting centres set up on the premises of Andhra University Engineering College on Friday.

Visakhapatnam : District election officer and collector A Mallikarjuna inspected the EVM strong rooms and counting centres set up on the premises of Andhra University Engineering College on Friday.

Along with city police commissioner A Ravi Shankar, joint commissioner Fakeerappa and joint collector K Mayur Ashok, Mallikarjuna inspected the strong rooms of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

The district collector asked the staff about the functioning of CCTV cameras and the monitoring system. He also examined the monitoring room.

Arrangements are being made for the conduct of the counting process scheduled on June 4 was reviewed by the collector.

Mallikarjuna instructed the officials to make required arrangements at the counting centres by following safety standards as per the rules of the Election Commission.

The district collector ordered the officials to make strict arrangements to avoid inconvenience for the counting process. Later, he visited the media facilitation centre and gave suggestions. AROs of the respective constituencies and other officers and staff were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X