Follow traffic rules to prevent accidents: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday asked people to follow traffic rules to prevent accidents.

He participated in the valedictory function of National Road Safety Week celebrations organised by the Transport Department at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government was taking many steps to prevent road accidents by constructing flyover bridges wherever required and has made available 108 and 104 services to save lives when accidents happen. He said everyone should duly follow the road safety precautions. He suggested that immediate steps should be taken to resolve the issues identified by the authorities during the Road Safety Week celebrations.

He also suggested that accommodation facilities should be provided to the RTC drivers and staff members to take rest. The Minister called upon people to contribute their bit to promote road safety. ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma said that those who travel in vehicles daily should follow the safety rules and recognise the need for prevention of accidents as a responsibility. She said that due to negligence and laxity while driving vehicles, many accidents were taking place and families were getting badly affected.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Chander briefed the officials on the activities taken up during the road safety week. He gave the details of road accidents that have occurred in the district and the steps they were taking to prevent accidents. Later, the Minister handed over mementos to the students who won the essay writing competitions.

YSR Congress Sevadal State president Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Project Director from NHAI, ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, DM&HO Dr Penchalaiah, Rotary Club Governor Satish, Lorry Association president Gopal Naidu, Bunge India Private Limited representative Dakshinamurthy, motor vehicle inspectors, district level officials, drivers and students participated in the event.