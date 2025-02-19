Food Poisoning Incident in Kanaganapalle Exposes Hostel Neglect

Anantapur: A case of food poisoning at the Government Model School in Kanaganapalle has drawn attention to the poor living conditions in the school's hostel. Nearly 31 students fell ill late on Tuesday after consuming outside food brought from Dharmavaram, with several requiring hospitalization.

According to officials, a group of students had traveled to Dharmavaram for practical examinations, where they ate egg rice and Gobi rice. They brought parcels of the same food back for their friends, leading to multiple cases of food poisoning. Initially, eight students fell ill with symptoms of vomiting and were rushed to a hospital. By Wednesday morning, more students reported stomach pain, with four requiring further treatment at Anantapur Government General Hospital. Doctors have confirmed that all affected students are now in stable condition.

The incident prompted a visit from Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, who not only inquired about the students' health but also inspected the hostel facilities. During her visit, she discovered severe hygiene lapses, including inadequate drinking water and unsanitary bathrooms—some of which lacked doors. Expressing her disappointment, she questioned hostel authorities on their negligence and demanded immediate action.

Sunitha instructed Education Department officials to address the unhygienic conditions within two days and ensure that hostel facilities meet basic sanitation standards. She also called for an investigation into the food poisoning incident, urging officials to ascertain whether the contamination was due to improper food handling or external factors.

The MLA emphasised that student safety and well-being should be a top priority and warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the neglect. Local residents and parents have also voiced their concerns, demanding better living conditions in government school hostels to prevent such incidents in the future.

Authorities have assured that measures will be taken to improve hygiene standards and prevent further health hazards. Meanwhile, medical teams continue to monitor the affected students to ensure a full recovery.