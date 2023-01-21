Foolproof arrangements for constable exam tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR District): Foolproof arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of police constable preliminary examinations across NTR and Krishna districts. Police constable preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday (January 22).

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) is organising the examinations, which will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates are requested to reach the exam centre by 10 am. A total of 66 examination centres were set up in NTR district and around 33,773 candidates will attend the examination. Likewise, a total of 27 centres arranged across Krishna district and 18,062 candidates are going to take the examination on Sunday.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata held a review meeting at his office in Vijayawada on Friday with all the police officials over the examinations. He said that during the examination time Section 144 would be enforced near the examination centres and also informed that no one should park their vehicle within the limits of 100 meters from the examination canter. The Commissioner informed that around 700 police persons would be deployed for bandobust purpose.