Foolproof arrangements made for Class-X, Inter exams: Collector

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar announced that they have made foolproof arrangements for the conduct of Class X, Intermediate and open school exams in the district.

Speaking at a press conference at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector informed that the Intermediate exams are scheduled from March 1 to 20, and 44,733 students, including 21,570 first-year and 23,163 second year students, will appear for them.

He said that they arranged 69 exam centres for the Intermediate exams and appointed 69 chief superintendents, 69 departmental officers, 23 custodians and 43 additional chief superintendents for the smooth conduct of the exam. He said that they appointed special surveillance units at five problematic centres and 3 sitting and 3 flying squads in the district, along with 20 CCTV monitoring units at every exam centre.

The Class X exams, the Collector announced, would start on March 18 and conclude on March 30. He said that 29,449 students, including 14,800 boys and 14,649 girls, will attend the exams in 170 exam centres. He said that the open school exams will be conducted from March 18 to 27, and 1,660 candidates will appear for Class X and 5258 candidates for the Intermediate exams. He said that they arranged 25 centres for Intermediate and 9 centres for the Class X exams. Also, he said that they allotted 5 test centres in the district for the TET exam scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 6. The Collector announced that they are making every facility that is required for the students during the exams at the centres. He warned that stringent action would be taken against the students resorting to malpractice and the management who encouraged them.

RIO Simon Victor, DIEO I Srinivasa Rao, DEO B Subhadra and other officers also participated in the press

conference.