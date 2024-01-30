Footprints of tiger noticed at Challa Chintalapudi

Eluru: DFO Ravindra Dama on Monday said that the footprints of a tiger were identified in the vicinity of Challa Chintalapudi village. Going by the footprints, they noticed that the tiger was roaming near Pullalapadu village of Nallajerla mandal in Nallajerla reserve forest.



He said the footprints suggest that the tiger was on its return journey into the jungle. The teams of the Forest Department have been monitoring the movements of the tiger with the help of cameras as per instructions given by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), New Delhi.

The department has been alerting and issuing suggestions to the people of villages surrounding the areas of tiger’s movement from time to time, he added. It may be mentioned here that tiger’s footprints were found near Mundur in Pedavegi mandal and Medinavaripalem village in Denduluru mandal recently. A team of officials comprising Mangalagiri Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division), Chief Wildlife Warden AK Naik, Rajamahendravaram Chief Conservator of Forests Y Srinivasa Reddy and Rajamahendravaram DFO (FSP) A Trimurthulu Reddy inspected the location on Sunday. They suggested people on how to protect their cattle from the tiger.

On the 26th of this month, some people saw an animal with golden spots on its body in a corn field near Kardugudem village of Eluru section Ramasingavaram beat of Eluru section, and informed that the said animal was like a big tiger. As the village people got the news that this animal is roaming, the officials have formed teams with the forest department staff and are constantly monitoring the movements of the tiger.

Although there was no harm caused to the people of the village or the cattle due to the big tiger seen in this area, the people of the nearby villages have been given instructions not to go alone to the place where the wild animal roams. People of the villages have been advised to be alert about the movements of the tiger.

A video of the tiger roaring sitting on the highway in Bhimadole also went viral in social media on Sunday.