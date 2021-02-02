Forcible unanimous elections will not be allowed: SEC

Srikakulam: Forcible unanimous elections will not be allowed during the panchayat polls, reiterated State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar here on Monday.

Speaking to the media he pointed out that forcible elections are a threat to democracy. Ramesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with senior officials here on Monday and later in the evening he addressed a press conference.

The SEC explained that a separate cell has been set up to receive election related petitions. The Constitution of India provided wide powers to the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections which is essential for effective democratic system, he said.

"I am not against any political party and I want to follow rules and regulations strictly in conducting elections. Attack on SEC is not correct and it is not allowed by the Constitution. Only in AP the SEC is facing wrath from the government and this kind of situation was never witnessed in any State in the country," Ramesh Kumar elaborated.

He said the State Election Commission will gain confidence of the people and respect from the people when it conducts elections impartially as it is essential for a progressive democratic system.

Prior to it, the SEC reviewed on the district preparedness for the panchayat polls. District Collector J Nivas, SP Amith Bardhar and other officials were present. The SEC directed the officials to maintain strict vigil and ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.