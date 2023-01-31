Foreign birds flocks to Nallamala, travels 8000 km from Russia, check here

Foreign birds from Russia flocked to the Nallamala area traveling about 8000 km from Russia, Central Asia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. They were photographed by Biodiversity Srisailam FRO Hayat in Peddornala and Rollapenta areas. It is learned that these birds make a visit to the Nallamala forest in the first week of December every year and return to their nest in February.



It is said that these rare birds bring a tourist attraction and are found in the Srisailam Tiger Reserve Forest in Nallamala in our country. These birds only migrate to grasslands and live by eating small insects.



As food is scarce at this time in central Asia, the birds come here for shelter and eat food and leave when the summer starts. FRO Hayat said that these birds belong to the species of the eagle family such as Montague's harrier, pallid harrier, and Eurasian mars Harrier. He said that after working hard for a month, he observed their lifestyle and took pictures with special cameras.