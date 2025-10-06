Foreigner drowned in Yarada beach?

Visakhapatnam: A foreign tourist is reported to have drowned while he along with 15 other international tourists visited Yarada beach on Sunday. Despite warnings issued by the marine police and GVMC professional swimmers that the sea was not favourable for swimming, the international tourists ignored their warnings and proceeded towards the sea.

Two of the foreigners were dragged into the sea by the tidal waves when they were swimming. Even as the rescue teams rushed immediately to the place, one tourist could not be rescued. The port marine police personnel Ch Apparao and GVMC lifeguards immediately rushed to the spot and brought the tourists to the shore safely. They were given CPR, one of them survived, while the other failed to respond.

The deceased foreigner was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. However, the international tourists refused to reveal their details to the rescue team. A case has been registered and the New Port police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, five youths from Gajuwaka Mindi village ventured into the sea at RK Beach, while two of them, Kilari Siddhu and Akiri Charan Teja, got dragged by the tidal waves.

The Marine Police personnel and the GVMC lifeguards rescued them by rushing to the spot and bringing them to the shore. While Siddhu was in stable condition, Charan Teja was shifted to a hospital after the administration of the first aid.