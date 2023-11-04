Live
Forest depart burns carcasses of 60 domestic pigs, 40 wild boars in Andhra Pradesh, samples sent for analysis
Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has burnt the carcasses of 40 wild boars and 60 domestic pigs, which were found dead in Sundipenta and Srisailam in Nandyala district over the past few days, said an official on Saturday.
Allen Teron, deputy director, Atmakur, Wildlife Division, Nagarjunsagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) said the Forest Department burnt these carcasses near the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Srisailam temple). "The Forest Department and the State Animal Husbandry Department took the samples from these carcasses and sent them to labs in Bengaluru and Vijayawada for analysis. We are awaiting the results," Teron told PTI. According to Teron, generally there would be one or two deaths of wild boars due to old age, but in the last four to five days there was a sudden spurt, prompting the Forest Department to step in.
In the event of more domestic pigs and wild boars dying, the Forest Department requested the villagers to report to them about sanitising that area and burning the carcasses. Forest officials have also advised the villagers not to allow wild boars to roam in their localities and also sought cooperation from the Srisailam temple authorities