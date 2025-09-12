Forest Martyrs’ Day observed

Markapur: On National Forest Martyrs Remembrance Day, Deputy Director of Forests Department, Sandeep Krupakar Gundala, paid tributes to the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, in the ceremony held at the Martyrs Memorial at his office in Markapur on Thursday.

Speaking at the memorial, Sandeep Krupakar emphasised the sacrifices made by forest officers who tragically died at the hands of smugglers while performing their duties. He urged the forest personnel to work systematically in groups rather than individually, following proper protocols and maintaining caution to protect their lives. Emphasising that lives are precious, he advised the staff to remember their families and perform duties carefully. He assured forest personnel that he would personally address any operational challenges they face, emphasising the importance of planned, collective action over hasty individual responses.