Form internal committees for safety of women: HM

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed the authorities to form internal committees for the safety of women in every government department.

Participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations held at Andhra Medical College under the aegis of the AP Government Nursing Association here on Sunday, the Home Minister mentioned that the State government was not just focusing on women safety and security but also working towards enhancing them.

The Home Minister opined that the nursing staff always take care of the patients who get admitted to the hospital and the staff serve them like a family member until the patient recovers.

There is a need to recognise the role of every woman as they serve the family and society in an unconditional manner, the Minister emphasised. Further, the Home Minister stated that homemakers continue to work 24/7 without any pay or recognition.

Speaking about the population of women, the Home Minister stated that women outnumber men in the country and are taking the lead in electing the government. Keeping their important role in view, Anitha mentioned that governments are also considering top priority for women while drafting manifestos.

She appealed to the parents to raise their children like responsible citizens in the society and ensure that they cultivate a habit of respecting women and treating them with dignity.

Further, the Home Minister stressed that women should be bold while rendering their duty.

The State government introduced the Shakti Safety App for women to provide complete security, the Home Minister stressed, encouraging women to utilise the app for their own safety. She assured the hospital staff that she would bring the issues related to the Nursing Association to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and consider concrete steps to resolve them.

The hospital officials were instructed to take measures to ensure that the CC cameras are installed in every ward of the hospital.

During the programme, head nurses and staff nurses were honoured by the Home Minister in recognition of their remarkable services rendered to patients from various hospitals across the district.