Former APSBCL MD Vasudeva Reddy arrested

Vijayawada: Dontireddy Vasudeva Reddy, former managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) during the tenure of the YSRCP government, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in liquor scam on Saturday.

He was produced before the Vijayawada ACB Court, which remanded him to judicial custody till February 27. The SIT has named Vasudeva Reddy as the second accused (A2) in the case. His arrest follows the court’s earlier refusal to grant him anticipatory bail.

Arguing on behalf of the prosecution, special public prosecutor Rajendra Prasad told the court that Vasudeva Reddy’s role in the alleged irregularities was crucial. He submitted that the violations took place with his knowledge and that he could not be treated as innocent merely because he had turned an approver in the case.

The prosecution maintained that custodial interrogation was necessary to gather further information and unravel the larger conspiracy behind the alleged scam.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, counsel for Vasudeva Reddy said his client had been cooperating fully with the SIT investigation. He stated that Reddy had already submitted a statement before the ACB court and shared relevant details with the SIT.

The defence argued that there was no urgency to arrest him, particularly as orders on his anticipatory bail petition are pending before the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The lawyer also contended that other individuals, including architect Muppidi Avinash, had not been arrested in the case.

He further claimed that the Supreme Court of India had previously expressed displeasure with the SIT’s handling of aspects of the investigation. According to the defence, the arrest was carried out in haste despite Reddy’s continued cooperation.

The counsel requested the court to issue notices under Section 35 and reject the remand plea, asserting that Vasudeva Reddy had served on deputation as APSBCL MD before returning to his parent central organisation, where he held a senior position.