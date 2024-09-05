Live
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
- Cops undertake flood relief ops
- Now, govt pitching for aircraft mfg
- PMI services at 5-mth high in Aug
Just In
Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Hyderabad
In a significant development, former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh was detained by the Andhra Pradesh Police in Telangana, as part of an investigation...
In a significant development, former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh was detained by the Andhra Pradesh Police in Telangana, as part of an investigation into an attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Mangalagiri, Guntur district. Various cases have been registered against Suresh and several other leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP).
Suresh and his co-accused leaders sought anticipatory bail from the High Court; however, their petitions were dismissed, leading to Suresh's subsequent arrest. Following the court's decision, he was taken into custody by a team of police officers in Hyderabad, after authorities tracked him down based on cellphone signals indicating he was staying at the Miyapur Guesthouse.
After his arrest, Suresh was transported back to Mangalagiri, where the charges against him are being processed. Meanwhile, other YCP leaders involved in the case, including Lella Appireddy, Devineni Avinash, and Talashila Raghuram were allegedly involved in the case.
In response to the escalating situation, law enforcement has mobilized 12 investigative teams across Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects