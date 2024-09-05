Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Hyderabad

In a significant development, former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh was detained by the Andhra Pradesh Police in Telangana, as part of an investigation into an attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Mangalagiri, Guntur district. Various cases have been registered against Suresh and several other leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP).

Suresh and his co-accused leaders sought anticipatory bail from the High Court; however, their petitions were dismissed, leading to Suresh's subsequent arrest. Following the court's decision, he was taken into custody by a team of police officers in Hyderabad, after authorities tracked him down based on cellphone signals indicating he was staying at the Miyapur Guesthouse.

After his arrest, Suresh was transported back to Mangalagiri, where the charges against him are being processed. Meanwhile, other YCP leaders involved in the case, including Lella Appireddy, Devineni Avinash, and Talashila Raghuram were allegedly involved in the case.

In response to the escalating situation, law enforcement has mobilized 12 investigative teams across Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects