Former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana moves High Court against priviatisation of Vizag steel plant

The retired IPS officer and former CBI JD Lakshminarayana filed public interest litigation in the high court on Tuesday challenging the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel industry. The petition sought to quash the privatization decision taken by the Union Cabinet.

The petition states that the industry can be made profitable through alternative means and that privatisation is not the solution to the problem. It is known that large scale movements are already taking place against the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant set up under the slogan of Andhra rights.

Lakshminarayana, who has been a supporter of the workers' movement, has already sent proposals to the central government explaining what steps can be taken to bring Visakha Steel from losses to profits. It is a known fact that Lakshminarayana is in talks with trade unions and leaders of various parties to prevent privatisation.