Viksit Bharat never possible without Viksit Bengal, says PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the task of achieving Viksit Bharat, which will start immediately after the results are announced on June 4, will not be possible without Viksit Bengal.

He was addressing an election meeting in the Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal in support of the party candidate, Ashok Purkait.

This was the Prime Minister’s last election meeting in West Bengal before the final and seventh phase of polls in the state on June 1.

The Prime Minister said that the task of achieving Viksit Bharat will start immediately after the results are announced on June 4. “Viksit Bharat is never possible without Viksit Bengal. To achieve that, what is required is that more and more BJP candidates are elected from Bengal. I need your blessings. Have faith in me.”

“The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are unique. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the common people and not the political parties or leaders, are the driving force for the polls. The achievements that the country made in the last 10 years are not because of Modi but because of the votes of the common people that made the Modi government stronger,” said PM Modi.

Referring to the recent order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelling OBC certificates issued in the state after 2010, the Prime Minister said, "For the sake of appeasement politics, Trinamool Congress and the state government have looted the reservation rights for OBCs granted under the Indian constitution and gave the same to the Muslims."

"Trinamool Congress has insulted the Indian constitution,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the situation after the counting on June 4 will be such that all the opposition parties in the country will get scattered.

“These parties, who had pampered ancestral and dynasty politics for a long time, will be virtually non-existent,” the Prime Minister said.