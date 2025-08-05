Former Haryana Dy CM visits Amara Raja Industries

Live
Haryana former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Monday visited Amara Raja Group’s industrial units, located in Tirupati and Chittoor.
Tirupati: Haryana former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Monday visited Amara Raja Group’s industrial units, located in Tirupati and Chittoor. He was accompanied by Chairman and Managing Director of Amara Raja Group Galla Jayadev. As part of his visit, Chautala participated in a green initiative conducted within the plant premises and planted saplings, promoting environmental sustainability.
Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Singh Chautala said, “Amara Raja Group is a symbol of Indian business intelligence and technological innovation. Their commitment to environmental protection, quality standards, and social development is truly commendable.”
Later, Chautala visited Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple in Kanipakam. The temple priests welcomed him with Vedic blessings and offered Teertha Prasadam as a token of divine grace.