Former minister and TDP leader K S Jawahar dubs nominated posts creation as 'social injustice'

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP leader K S Jawahar on Saturday termed it as laughable the hype being created by the YSRCP government on giving benefits to the weaker sections and backward classes in the name of the nominated posts.

Jawahar asked whether it was 'social justice' or 'social injustice' that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was doing through the false nominated posts that had no chairs and no funds. Moreover, the non-priority and insignificant posts were given to the SC, ST and BCs while enviable and highly recognised posts like the TTD chairman were given to the Chief Minister's own caste.

In a statement here, the TDP leader demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy and his advisors to explain whether giving TTD chairman post again to his uncle was social justice. "Are the weaker sections' leaders not eligible to occupy the TTD chairman post?

There is no information where the offices and addresses of the corporations already formed for the weaker sections in the past. The YSRCP regime is coming up with new ideas to keep the downtrodden sections of people ignorant and poor," he remarked.

The TDP leader asserted that the latest distribution of nominated posts was nothing but political rehabilitation for the ruling party leaders who could not get tickets and who could win in the last elections. The posts meant for political employment would become a big burden on the people financially. The Chief Minister had no sincere commitment to uplifting the poorer sections in any measure.

The TDP leader pointed out that the chairmen and directors who were given posts in various corporations were not having any offices or chairs or duties till now.