Former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu booked for violating police duties in Narsipatnam

A case has been registered against former minister and TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu for allegedly slandering the police, said Narsipatnam Town CI Swami Naidu. Ayyanna Patrudu's brother Sanyasi Naidu recently joined the YCP. However, in the wake of the YSRCP Congress' flag hoisting on his residence, a confrontation broke out between the two on the 12th of this month. The two groups lodged complaints with the police.

In order to maintain peace and control of the situation, the police set up Bondobastu while Ayyanna Patrudu disrupted police duties at the time, hence a case is registered on Ayyanna Patrudu. The duo who resides at same house one on the first floor, the other on the ground floor. Recently, the younger brother who joined the YCP, hoisted the YCP flag. A family member of Ayyanna's family was interrupted when the flag was hoisted.

Ayyanna Patrudu is a TDP senior leader. He was a minister in the last Chandrababu government. In April's AP assembly elections, he lost to Uma Shankar. His younger brother Sanyasi Naidu was shocked at the loss and joined the YSRCP in the presence of CM, which led to frequent clashes between the two parties.