Former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy denies his involvement in casino affair

Balineni Srinivas Reddy, a former YCP minister from Andhra Pradesh, responded to the casino affair. He denied the allegations against him and opined that he sometimes goes to the casino and plays poker. But he revealed that he has nothing to do with Chikoti Praveen or Hawala. He said that the campaigns against him are untrue.

He asked them not to try to throw mud at him. He said that he tells the facts and does not do dramas. He said that he can be investigated if he wants.

Balineni said that Ongole city will be developed wonderfully in these two years. He said that the government has sanctioned Rs.20 lakh for the development of each secretariat and said that he will solve public problems in every house and every street.