Former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to Contest as MLC Candidate for Visakha Local Bodies

In a significant political development, former minister Botsa Satyanarayana has been announced as the MLC candidate for the Visakha local bodies by party leadership. The decision came after extensive discussions with party leaders from the Visakha district, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought input on potential candidates. Jagan believes that Botsa's candidacy will enhance the party's chances of securing victory in the competitive Uttarandhra region.

The State Election Commission has scheduled the by-election for the MLC post of Visakha local bodies, with the notification set to be released on August 6. Following this announcement, the acceptance of nominations will commence on the same day, with the deadline for submissions being August 13. The examination of nominations is slated for August 14, and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is August 16.



Voting is scheduled to take place on August 30, with polling hours from 8 AM to 4 PM. This MLC election will encompass the combined Visakhapatnam district, allowing members from Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Zilla Prajaparishad, and Mandal Prajaparishad of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts to cast their votes.



Vote counting will occur on September 3, and the overall election process is expected to conclude by September 6. As the political landscape heats up, all eyes will be on Botsa Satyanarayana as he embarks on his campaign for the upcoming by-election.

