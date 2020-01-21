Former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad gives a rude shock to TDP, resigns as MLC

Amaravati: In a rude shock to TDP, former minister and TDP leader surprised everyone by submitting his resignation to the membership of the Legislative Council.

Though the TDP issued instructions that all MLCs should attend the council meeting, he did not attend. Moreover he submitted his resignation to the MLC post.

Meanwhile, another MLC Samantakamani also didn't attend the Council meeting. It is said that she was not well. However, TDP crying foul for the latest development and alleging it to YSRCP's conspiracy. It remain to be seen will the resignations of MLC's would continue further.

Dokka in a statement said that he would not be contesting in the direct elections in future.