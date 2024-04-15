Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana Seeks Support from Jain Community in Nellore City

A spiritual meeting of the Jains was recently held at Mandapalaveedhi in Nellore city, where former minister and Nellore City TDP MLA candidate Dr. Ponguru Narayana was the esteemed chief guest. The Jains warmly welcomed Narayana and honored him according to Jain traditions, including special pujas at a Jain temple.

Addressing the gathering, Narayana expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the spiritual meeting and emphasized the importance of community support in the upcoming elections. He highlighted his past efforts in initiating various development projects in Nellore city, such as underground drainage systems, drinking water plants, and road infrastructure.

Narayana urged the Jain community to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections and elect him as the MLA for Nellore City, along with Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP. He assured the public that if elected, they would work together to address and solve all public issues, ultimately working towards transforming Nellore into a smart city.

Former corporator Anam Rangamayuri Reddy praised Narayana's commitment to understanding and addressing the concerns of the Jain community. She called upon the people to consider voting for an educated and experienced candidate like Narayana, emphasizing the importance of electing capable leaders for the overall progress and development of Nellore city.

As the election day approaches, Dr. Ponguru Narayana continues to seek support from various communities and individuals, aiming to secure victory and serve as the MLA for Nellore City in the upcoming elections.