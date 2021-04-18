Former minister Mohammed Jani dies of heart attack

Guntur: Former Minister Md Jani died of heart attack at his residence at Anandapet in Guntur on Saturday. He was 67 and is survived by three sons.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Guntur East Assembly constituency twice in the combined State of AP. He had served as sugar Industries Sinister and minorities Welfare Minister.

He was also elected as MLC and worked as deputy chairman of State Legislative Council during Dr YSR's regime. Earlier, during the meetings of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi in AP, Jani translated her Hindu speech into Telugu. Subsequently, he had joined the YSRCP.

Former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, former MLC Dr Rayapati Srinivas and MLA Mustafa mourned the death of the former Minister and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.