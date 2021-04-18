Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former minister Mohammed Jani dies of heart attack

Mohammed Jani
x

Former minister Mohammed Jani dies of heart attack

Highlights

Former Minister Md Jani died of heart attack at his residence at Anandapet in Guntur on Saturday. He was 67 and is survived by three sons

Guntur: Former Minister Md Jani died of heart attack at his residence at Anandapet in Guntur on Saturday. He was 67 and is survived by three sons.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Guntur East Assembly constituency twice in the combined State of AP. He had served as sugar Industries Sinister and minorities Welfare Minister.

He was also elected as MLC and worked as deputy chairman of State Legislative Council during Dr YSR's regime. Earlier, during the meetings of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi in AP, Jani translated her Hindu speech into Telugu. Subsequently, he had joined the YSRCP.

Former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, former MLC Dr Rayapati Srinivas and MLA Mustafa mourned the death of the former Minister and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X