Former minister Ponguru Narayan criticized Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for lacking knowledge in developing the state of Andhra Pradesh and claimed that only Nara Chandrababu Nayudena has the expertise to do so.
Narayan visited several areas in Nellore City along with local TDP leaders and highlighted the progress made during the Telugu Desam government and the alleged atrocities and crimes committed under the current government. He urged people to support the TDP-Jana Sena joint government in the upcoming elections. Narayan expressed satisfaction with the positive response he received from the people and businessmen in every division he visited.
He criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling his promises and burdening the people with taxes. He emphasized the importance of industries in developing the state and accused the Chief Minister of lacking such vision. Narayan assured the people that the Telugu Desam Government would provide good governance and that Chandrababu Naidu is the leader with the knowledge to develop the state. Several TDP leaders and supporters were present at the event.