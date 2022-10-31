Former Minister Narayana's bail cancelled in SSC question paper leak case

Former Minister Narayana received a huge blow from the High Court as it cancelled bail in the class 10 question paper leakage case. Earlier he was arrested and on bail in cases of leakage of class 10 examination papers. The Ninth Additional Court of Chittoor has given a judgment canceling this bail and directed him to surrender before the police by November 30.



Chittoor district police arrested Narayana in Hyderabad in connection with the tenth-class question paper leak case. From there he was shifted to Chittoor and a medical examination was conducted at the government hospital and he was produced before the magistrate. However, the lawyers argued that he had resigned from the post of chairman of Narayana educational institutions in 2014 and had no connection with those educational institutions. The evidence related to this was handed over to the magistrate and bail was granted. The judge ordered the two persons to furnish surety in the sum of one lakh rupees each.

The accused in this case were arrested on the complaint of DEO Purushottam that the question paper was leaked in a WhatsApp group. The Telugu question paper was leaked from ZP High School in Nellepalli, Gangadhara, Nellore mandal, Chittoor district on April 27 during the tenth class exams. This paper was circulated on WhatsApp. Chittoor district police arrested former minister Narayana in this case. There are allegations that along with Narayana, Dean Balagangadhar was involved in the tenth question paper leak.