Former Minister Yerneni Sita Devi Passes Away Due to Heart Attack In Hyderabad

Former minister and director of Vijaya Dairy, Yerneni Sita Devi, passed away in Hyderabad this morning after suffering a heart attack. She was born in Kodur, in the Kaikaluru mandal of Andhra Pradesh, and had a strong political background. Sita Devi had served as an MLA from Mudinepalli and also as the Education Minister in NTR's cabinet. She later joined the BJP.

Apart from Sita Devi, her family also had a political background. Her husband, Nagendranath, had been the president of Andhra Pradesh Raithanga Samakhya, Kolleru Conservation Committee, and a member of the Krishna, Godavari, and Pennar Delta Drainage Board. Nagendranath had passed away a year ago. The couple had two sons and a daughter.