Live
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
- Khammam admin all geared up for bypoll
- 4,63,839 grads set to cast votes in bypoll
- It's a wrap for ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ epic Sci-Fi film gears up for release
- World Marketing Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
Just In
Former Minister Yerneni Sita Devi Passes Away Due to Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Highlights
Former minister and director of Vijaya Dairy, Yerneni Sita Devi, passed away in Hyderabad this morning after suffering a heart attack. She was born in...
Former minister and director of Vijaya Dairy, Yerneni Sita Devi, passed away in Hyderabad this morning after suffering a heart attack. She was born in Kodur, in the Kaikaluru mandal of Andhra Pradesh, and had a strong political background. Sita Devi had served as an MLA from Mudinepalli and also as the Education Minister in NTR's cabinet. She later joined the BJP.
Apart from Sita Devi, her family also had a political background. Her husband, Nagendranath, had been the president of Andhra Pradesh Raithanga Samakhya, Kolleru Conservation Committee, and a member of the Krishna, Godavari, and Pennar Delta Drainage Board. Nagendranath had passed away a year ago. The couple had two sons and a daughter.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS