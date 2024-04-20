Former MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardan Reddy Campaigns in Support of Mekapati Rajanna's Victory in Chamdala

In a strong show of support, former MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardan Reddy has been campaigning for the victory of Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy as MLA and Vijayasai Reddy as MP in the upcoming elections in Chamdala. Reddy highlighted the exceptional services provided by the Mekapati family in the constituency and urged the people to vote for them.

Speaking at a public event, Reddy emphasized the importance of re-electing Chief Minister Jagananna, who has worked tirelessly to eradicate poverty in the state over the past five years. He also praised the Mekapati family for their 40 years of dedicated service in the Udayagiri constituency.

Reddy called out Chandrababu Naidu's false promises and lack of commitment to welfare development, urging the voters not to be misled by his rhetoric. He encouraged the people to support Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy in the upcoming elections and ensure Jagananna's re-election as Chief Minister.

The campaign has been well-received by the local community, with women actively participating and showing their support for the YSR Congress Party candidates. The elections are scheduled to be held on May 13, and the outcome will determine the future of Chamdala and its continued development under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagananna.