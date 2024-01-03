Former MLA makes arrangements for Nara Bhuvaneshwari's visit to Bobbili

Former Bobbili MLA is examining the route map of the villages today along with the leaders of Terlam Mandal for the visit of Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneshwari who will be visiting Bobbili Constituency tomorrow to visit the families of Telugu Desam Party who died due to the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari will visit Perumali and Moduguvalasa villages of Bobbili Constituency Terlam Mandal. Legislators Mr. Tentu Lakshunnaidu and Bobbili Constituency Telugu Desam Party In-charge Mr. Bebinayana participate