Former MP flays YSRCP, TDP for supporting Modi

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar criticised that the YSRCP and TDP have compromised the AP people’s self-respect and colluded with BJP, which betrayed people of the State. He warned that if Jana Sena Party contests the elections in alliance with BJP, then JSP will get the same results as it got in the last election. He opined that people would support Pawan Kalyan if he leaves BJP.

Speaking at a media conference in Rajahmundry on Monday, Harsha Kumar alleged that all the projects in AP are being handed over to Adani and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working as an agent for Reliance. He further criticised that Jagan was working in favour of the BJP because of the corruption and embezzlement cases against him. He also criticised TDP and Jana Sena parties for favouring BJP. It was a shame that YSRCP and TDP did not speak against the Centre when the no-confidence motion was debated in the Parliament, he pointed out.

The former MP noted that Congress leadership in AP is weak and needed an alternative leadership. Criticising Jagan’s government as a one-man show, he questioned whether people know even one Minister’s name? He alleged that Jagan would sit alone on the stage and only YV Subba Reddy, Vijaya Sai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy are ruling the AP on his behalf. He criticised the YSRCP for making Minister Pinipe Viswaroop sit on his knees in the presence of the CM. He criticised Jagan Reddy for selling government lands. He said the volunteer and secretariat systems were completely useless.

Harsha Kumar said the anarchy that is happening in Manipur has brought a shameful situation to India in the world. The BJP government should feel ashamed of the terrible incidents that took place there and should step down from power.

Harsha Kumar commented that these political parties will be washed away in public fury if there is an alternative leadership during the elections.