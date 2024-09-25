Former MP Magunta Parvathamma passes away due to ill health

Former Ongole MP Magunta Parvathamma, wife of the late MP Magunta Subbarama Reddy passed away this morning after suffering from health issues for several days. This tragic event marks yet another sorrowful chapter for the family, which has recently experienced multiple losses, including the death of their son.

Magunta Parvathamma was not only a devoted family member but also a respected politician who served as a Member of Parliament for Ongole after winning the 1996 Indian general elections as a Congress candidate. Her leadership was recognized for its sensitivity and support for the community. In 2012, she contested the by-election for the Ongole Legislative Assembly seat but was unsuccessful.

Born on July 27, 1947, to Bejawada Rama Reddy in Buchireddypalem, Nellore district, Parvathamma completed her education at Kasturi Devi Girls School. She married Magunta Subbarama Reddy on February 19, 1967, and together, they contributed significantly to the political landscape of the region.

This series of tragedies has left a significant impact on MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his family.