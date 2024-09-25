Live
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
- Leadership, communication skills twice more in demand than AI/ML: Report
- BRS Leaders, Including Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, Arrested by Police En Route to Submit Petition on Farmers’ Issues to Ministers
Just In
Former MP Magunta Parvathamma passes away due to ill health
Former Ongole MP Magunta Parvathamma, wife of the late MP Magunta Subbarama Reddy passed away this morning after suffering from health issues for several days.
Former Ongole MP Magunta Parvathamma, wife of the late MP Magunta Subbarama Reddy passed away this morning after suffering from health issues for several days. This tragic event marks yet another sorrowful chapter for the family, which has recently experienced multiple losses, including the death of their son.
Magunta Parvathamma was not only a devoted family member but also a respected politician who served as a Member of Parliament for Ongole after winning the 1996 Indian general elections as a Congress candidate. Her leadership was recognized for its sensitivity and support for the community. In 2012, she contested the by-election for the Ongole Legislative Assembly seat but was unsuccessful.
Born on July 27, 1947, to Bejawada Rama Reddy in Buchireddypalem, Nellore district, Parvathamma completed her education at Kasturi Devi Girls School. She married Magunta Subbarama Reddy on February 19, 1967, and together, they contributed significantly to the political landscape of the region.
This series of tragedies has left a significant impact on MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his family.