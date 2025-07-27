Former Pathikonda MLA Kangati Sridevi counters Minister’s claims, highlights Jagan’s welfare achievements

Pattikonda: Former MLA Kangati Sridevi strongly condemned the recent remarks made by the Labour Minister during his visit to Pattikonda. She criticized the coalition government, stating that they came to power in the previous elections by making false promises. Responding to the minister’s claims on development, she said that 70% of the work under the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project was completed during the previous TDP government, and alleged that the current government failed to provide even a single new ration card or pension during its early tenure.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday at Pathikonda, countered the allegations, Sridevi pointed out that by the time former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office in June 2019, only 12.7% of the Handri-Neeva project had been completed. She claimed that under Jagan’s leadership from 2019 to 2024, nearly 80% of the project was completed and water was released. She added that in the last five years, around 4 lakh new ration cards were sanctioned and the number of pension beneficiaries rose from 39 lakh to 65 lakh across the state.

She also rebutted the Minister’s claim that no welfare scheme was implemented for women. Highlighting the efforts of the YSRCP government, she said that loans worth Rs.25,570 crore were waived under YSR Aasara for 78.94 lakh women and Rs.19,189 crore was distributed to 26.98 lakh women under YSR Cheyutha. Furthermore, nearly 30 lakh house site pattas were given in the names of women and the Amma Vodi scheme also focused on empowering mothers, she added.

The former MLA called the Minister’s comments baseless and laughable, questioning his awareness as a cabinet member. She rejected the “psycho governance” label made by the Minister, asserting that the previous YSRCP regime ensured inclusive and welfare-oriented administration. She further accused the coalition government of misleading the public and declared that people, deceived once, are now ready to teach them a befitting lesson in the next elections. “Welfare schemes are synonymous with the YSR family,” she stated.