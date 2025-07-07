Live
Former students conduct free medical camp in AP Residential School
Kalvabugga (Kurnool district): In a remarkable display of gratitude and service, a group of former students of AP Gurukula School, Kalvabugga - now successful medical professionals - returned to their alma mater to organise free medical camp for the current students. The camp was held on Sunday under the leadership of alumnus Dr Janardhan Reddy and with the approval of school Principal Prasad Rao.
What made the event truly special was that all the participating doctors were once students, who studied within the very classrooms they now served. These alumni Dr Mallikarjun, General Surgeon and Assistant Professor in Surgery (Nandyal); Dr Mahesh Reddy, ENT Specialist; Dr Bharat Kumar Reddy (Paediatrician); Dr Lingeshwar Rao, Pathologist (Assistant Professor in Pathology); Dr Chinnanna, Civil Assistant Surgeon (Nandyal); Dr Tirupati (Paediatrician) in Midthur CHC; Dr Karishma, Dentist (MDS); and Ophthalmologist Dr Sarveshwar Goud. Their return to the school not only provided much-needed health checkups and free medicines to the students but also stood as an inspiring example of giving back to society.
The medical team was supported by Nursing Supervisor Annamma and a team of lab technicians, also associated with the alumni network.
The initiative was organized in collaboration with the All Alumni Association of the school. Association secretary Venkat Narayana, vice-president DNS Rayudu, secretary Vijay Kumar Reddy, and treasurer Sai Niranjan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors for their noble gesture.
The alumni team called upon all former students to attend the upcoming grand alumni reunion Sanyama-12, scheduled for August 10.
It should be noted here that Kurnool district Collector P Ranjith Basha is also a former student of AP Gurukula School, Kalvabugga. He also will be attending the grand alumni reunion on August 10.