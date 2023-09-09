  • Menu
Former TDP Minister and his son taken into custody

Former TDP Minister and his son taken into custody
Following the charges linked with their reported involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam, former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son were taken into custody.

Visakhapatnam: Following the charges linked with their reported involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam, former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son were taken into custody.



According to sources, the former minister, essayed a role in the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation. The CID officials stated that the decisions made during his tenure as minister were in violation of rules and regulations.

