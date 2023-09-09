Live
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
- Early-onset cancer causes a mystery
- Full-scale assault on India’s institutions: Rahul
Just In
Former TDP Minister and his son taken into custody
Highlights
Following the charges linked with their reported involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam, former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son were taken into custody.
Visakhapatnam: Following the charges linked with their reported involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam, former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son were taken into custody.
According to sources, the former minister, essayed a role in the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation. The CID officials stated that the decisions made during his tenure as minister were in violation of rules and regulations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS