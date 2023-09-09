Former TDP Minister and his son taken into custody

Visakhapatnam: Following the charges linked with their reported involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam, former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son were taken into custody.





ఒక ఎఫ్‌ఐఆర్‌ లేదు.. ఒక నోటీసు లేదు.. ఏదో జరిగిపోయిందని.. ఏవో ఏవో కేసులు పెడుతున్నారు.. స్కిల్స్‌ స్కామ్‌ కేసులో చంద్రబాబు గారి పేరు ఎక్కడ ఉందో ప్రాథమిక ఆధారాలు కూడా చూపకుండా

పోలీసులు మొండిగా వ్య‌వ‌హ‌రించి

చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారిని అరెస్ట్ చేయడం ఈ దుర్మార్గపు పాలనకు పరాకాష్ట..… pic.twitter.com/i4ut7e8b0P — Ganta Srinivasa Rao (@Ganta_Srinivasa) September 9, 2023





According to sources, the former minister, essayed a role in the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation. The CID officials stated that the decisions made during his tenure as minister were in violation of rules and regulations.