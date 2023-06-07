Live
Former TDP MLC Rajendra Prasad falls sick in Vijayawada, doctors claim no danger
Former Telugu Desam Party MLC Babu Rajendra Prasad has suffered a heart attack. Babu Rajendra Prasad, who fell seriously ill, was immediately rushed to Vijayawada Ramesh Hospital by his family members.
Former Telugu Desam Party MLC Babu Rajendra Prasad has suffered a heart attack. Babu Rajendra Prasad, who fell seriously ill, was immediately rushed to Vijayawada Ramesh Hospital by his family members. Doctors said he had a heart attack, however after the initial treatment, the doctors revealed that there is no danger to life at present.
The doctors said that Angiogram will be performed to Rajendra Prasad and opined that full details will be revealed after the diagnosis.
TDP leaders and activists are reaching the hospital as soon as they knomew that Babu Rajendra Prasad has suffered a heart attack.
