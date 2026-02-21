Former VC Venkaiah Naidu Urges Respect for Country, Language and Teachers

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the importance of remembering the nation, mother tongue, educational institutions, and teachers. He spoke at the golden jubilee celebrations of the alumni association at Parvataneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada.

Naidu urged the youth to prioritise research and raise awareness of social issues. He stressed the need to pass on traditions from ancestors to future generations and to value cultural ties. Highlighting the significance of Telugu, he called for showcasing the language’s greatness globally.

He also noted that India, despite being a global teacher, has not invaded other nations. He underlined that quality surpasses and that India’s strength is evident on international platforms. Naidu concluded by emphasising that knowledge holds more importance than degrees.