Fortified rice contains micronutrients: Collector P Koteswara Rao

Kurnool : Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao said that several people are of the opinion that they are getting plastic rice supplied through the public distribution system. Providing clarity on the issue, he said that it is not plastic rice; it is fortified rice which contains micronutrients. He appealed to the people to shun myths and make use of the rice.

The Collector addressed an awareness programme on the fortified rice at Sunaina Auditorium here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that several people were complaining that they were getting plastic rice through the public distribution system. "The wet rice is floating on the water," they complain.

He clarified that the floating rice is not plastic rice but it is fortified rice, which contains micronutrients. Giving a brief description about the contents in the fortified rice, he said 100 grams of fortified rice contains 4.25 grams of iron, 12.5 grams of folic acid and 0.125 mcg vitamins of B12. Kurnool district is among the five districts where the fortified rice is being supplied.

He said the government intends to extend nutrients to the people who are suffering from malnutrition. The government is spending additional Rs 10 to supply the fortified rice. Fortified rice is very beneficial to children's health. He said one kilogram of fortified rice is being mixed in 100 kilograms of rice while at the milling stage.

The Collector said that the fortified rice is being supplied to Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and midday meals system through the public distribution system. He appealed to the people not to throw the rice as the rice contains more micronutrients. He also urged the people to consume the fortified rice.

Joint Collector Ram Sunder Reddy, district manager of civil supplies department Sharmila and others participated in the awareness programme.