Fortified rice to be distributed from May

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission chairman Ch Vijay Prathap Reddy informed that fortified rice will be distributed across the State through public distribution system from May. ICDS, civil supplies, education and tribal welfare departments have been directed to provide nutritious food to the children.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials at Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collectorate in Paderu on Friday. During the two-day district tour, 30 MLS points, ration shops, Anganwadi centres, mobile distribution vehicles, schools and hostels in Anantagiri, Araku, Dumbriguda and Paderu mandals were inspected. On this occasion, some deficiencies were identified and appropriate instructions were issued, he said.

Prathap Reddy clarified that he had inspected 366 centres across the State and action has been taken against the staff at some places. He warned that laziness and lack of quality will not be tolerated.

The chairman ordered the officials to follow the menu of midday meal and create awareness about fortified rice. It is explained that 50 grams of fortified rice prepared with vitamins and iron are provided for every kg for strong nutrition of children.

If there are any differences in the quality and quantity of food distribution, he suggested contacting 94905 51117 through WhatsApp and action will be taken. District Collector Sumeet Kumar said that the defects identified during the Food Commission Chairman's inspection will be rectified. The suggestions and recommendations of the commission will be implemented.

Joint Collector Siva Srinivas said that special attention will be given to Anganwadi and mid-day meals and all steps will be taken to ensure proper distribution.

He brought to the chairman's notice that it is difficult for mobile delivery vehicles to go to the high hilly areas and there is also a signal problem. Sub-Collector V Abhishek, Civil Supplies Deputy Director Suresh, District Civil Supplies Officer Siva Prasad, Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager Ganesh Kumar, ICDS Project Manager Surya Lakshmi, District Education Officer Dr P Ramesh and DMHO Dr B Sujatha participated.