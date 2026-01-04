Forward-looking reforms led to investment surge: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday welcomed the Bank of Baroda report that ranked Andhra Pradesh first in the country in attracting investments, calling it an encouraging start to the year and a strong endorsement of the state’s economic policies.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the achievement reflected the impact of forward-looking reforms, particularly the government’s focus on improving the Speed of Doing Business. He cited the introduction of an escrow-based mechanism to ensure timely and transparent disbursal of incentives and the rollout of clear, sector-specific industrial policies.

Naidu thanked investors who have chosen Andhra Pradesh as their preferred destination, stating that their confidence validated the state’s policy stability and execution capability. He also acknowledged the efforts of the government machinery in creating an investor-friendly environment. “This milestone is not an endpoint but a foundation for continued progress,” he said, adding that the government would remain focused on expanding economic impact, strengthening partnerships and delivering sustained growth.

The Bank of Baroda report recently noted that Andhra Pradesh emerged as the top state in attracting investment, underscoring its growing role in India’s industrial and economic landscape.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh accounted for a striking 25.3 per cent of all proposed investments that India received in the first nine months of FY2025–26.

The state has surged well ahead of other major contenders, including Odisha (13.1 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.8 per cent), marking a significant shift in the country’s investment landscape.

The report noted that more than half of India’s total proposed capital investment - 51.2 per cent - is now concentrated in just three states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra, with Andhra Pradesh firmly in the lead.