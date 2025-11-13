Foundation laid for 945 houses under PM Awas Yojana

Dharmavaram: Groundbreaking ceremony for 945 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was held near the CNB Function Hall in Dharmavaram town on Wednesday. The ceremony also included the inauguration and distribution of completed houses to beneficiaries. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, along with Jana Sena state general secretary Chilaka Madhusudan Reddy, handed over the housing documents to the beneficiaries. The event marked yet another milestone in the government’s commitment to providing homes for the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Kumar Yadav said the PMAY schemeaims to ensure that no family in India remains without a house. “So far, nearly four crore houses have been constructed nationwide, and the Centre plans to build another three crore homes in the next phase,” he said.

Under the PMAY (BLC) scheme, each beneficiary receives Rs 1.5 lakh from the Centre and Rs 1 lakh from the state, along with an additional Rs 50,000 for BCs and SCs, and Rs 75,000 for STs. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for halting the housing program midway and returning two lakh houses sanctioned by the Centre.

He further announced that the Union government has sanctioned a Rs 40 crore Handloom cluster for Dharmavaram, which will generate employment for over 22,000 weavers, making it a model cluster in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials from various departments, public representatives, and local citizens participated in the event.