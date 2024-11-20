Foundation stone for Green Hydrogen Hub to be laid by PM

Anakapalli: Arrangements are in place to lay the foundation stone for the much awaited integrated Green Hydrogen Hub of the NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station near Pudimadaka initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 85,000 crore on November 29th.

If things go as planned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project.

Along with the hydro power project in Pudimadaka which is set to change the energy sector landscape in Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for other development projects, including the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to set up the integrated Green Hydrogen Hub near Pudimadaka, Atchutapuram mandal, Anakapalli.

About 25,000 people are expected to be employed directly and indirectly through the project. NGEL aims at initiating green business initiatives by providing affordable and sustainable green energy solutions to meet the country’s ever-increasing energy goals. With the intention of using a major share of the power generated from the project for the needs of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to share 50 per cent of it with the AP-Genco.

The project gathered dust for the past five years as the YSRCP government wanted to take back the lands allotted for the purpose from the NTPC and convert them into plots to sell them to pharma companies. Opposing the decision, the NTPC approached the High Court and the order, however, was given in favour of the NTPC. A few months before the general elections, the NGEL again got into another MoU to set up the green hydrogen plant.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel evinced interest in setting up a huge steel industry in Anakapalli district at a cost of Rs 1.61 lakh crore. This will be another major employment creator in Anakapalli district.