Foundation stone laid for internal road works

Rajamahendravaram: BC Welfare, Information, Public Relations and Cinematography Minister and Rajahmundry Rural Constituency YSRCP Coordinator Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna laid foundation stone for the six CC internal road works from Akula Subbarao Nursery to the National Highway in Kadiyam on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said internal roads are being developed rapidly in the constituency and cleanliness in the constituency is everyone’s responsibility.

He said that measures have already been taken towards better sanitation and special attention has been paid to make the villages in the Rajahmundry Rural constituency pollution-free.

Many sewage drainages are being constructed in the constituency at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. Development of roads, drainage, fresh water, pipelines, installation of streetlights, beautification of parks, and other infrastructural facilities are being given utmost priority.

Problems identified during ‘Good Morning’ programme are being solved, he explained.

MPDO Raj Manoj, YSRCP State Secretary Girajala Babu, Mandal Presidents, YSC Stalin, Kadiyapulanka Society Chairman Tirumala Shetty Srinu, Vemagiri Society Chairman Luvbanti Achyutaram, Nursery Association President Mallu Polaraju and Minority Cell Convenor Bahasa were present.