Foundation stones laid for road works

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh laid foundation stones for various road works in the Nidudavolu Rural mandal on Tuesday, the second day of ongoing Palle Panduga celebration.

Speaking at the event, the minister announced the development of 326 meters of road in Vijjeswaram at a cost of Rs 15.15 lakh, which will enhance connectivity in four locations.

He also inaugurated additional classroom facilities at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Gopavaram, at a cost of Rs 25.24 lakh.

Other projects include the development of 283 meters of road in Kalavacharla at a cost of Rs 17.10 lakh, 283 meters in Jidugunta for Rs 13.50 lakh, and 128 meters in Korupalli for Rs 13.62 lakh. Additionally, road works spanning 274 meters were launched in Pendyal at a cost of Rs 16.44 lakh.

Similar development initiatives were also commenced in Munipalli, Velivennu, Settipeta, and Tallapalem.

The minister highlighted that villages have lagged in development over the past five years, and the coalition government is prioritising the provision of essential infrastructure in these areas.