Four dead after a bus collides with a stationary lorry in Kakinada

A tragic road accident occurred at Prattipadu in the Kakinada district, resulting in the loss of four lives.

A tragic road accident occurred at Prattipadu in the Kakinada district, resulting in the loss of four lives. The incident took place on National Highway No. 16 at Padalemma temple in Prattipadu mandal. The accident unfolded as a group of four individuals from Nakka Bokkalapalem in Bapatla district were changing a punctured tire of a lorry on the roadside.

During this time, an RTC super luxury bus was speeding down the highway and collided with the group, leading to the untimely deaths of Dasari Prasad, Dasari Kishar, Cleaner Nagayya, and local resident Raju. Upon receiving the distressing news, the police promptly arrived at the scene, initiated an investigation, and registered a case related to the accident.

The loss of lives in this tragic incident has deeply impacted the community and the families of the deceased. The police are investigating the incident.

