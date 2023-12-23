Live
Four dead in a bus and tractor collision in Anantapur district
A road accident took place near Kallur of Garladinne mandal of Anantapur wherein four people were killed when a Volvo bus collided with a tractor.
A road accident took place near Kallur of Garladinne mandal of Anantapur wherein four people were killed when a Volvo bus collided with a tractor. A bus rammed into a tractor carrying a load of rice in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The police have identified the deceased as Chinnathippaiah, Sriramulu, Nagarjuna and Srinivasulu of Mamiduru village of Gutti Mandal.
Meanwhile, two persons including the bus driver was injured with one is in critical condition. He was shifted to Anantapur hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
